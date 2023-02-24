Helen Butterfield

A private family service will be held in the spring of 2023 in Savage, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Helen Estelle Rawlins was born on January 5, 1943, to Mary Janet and Estele James “E.J.” Rawlins in San Francisco, CA. In 1959, she married Robert Bridges in Great Falls, Montana. Helen graduated from Sidney High School in 1961.
Robert’s military career took them to Washington state and over the years they had 3 children: Sue, Rob and Barb. Later, Helen married Joe King and had 3 more children: Tony, Josie and Brian. She then moved back to Sidney, MT to be near her mother. In 1975, after her mother’s death, she moved back to Washington state with her children. In 1978, she met and married Bob Butterfield. She and Bob were members of the VFW in Raymond, Washington, where she served as president. She was also very involved with the Special Olympics in Raymond.
In the late 1980’s, they moved back to Sidney where Helen had a career in retail working for the Sidney and Glendive Mini Mart locations. She then became employed with the Boys & Girls Club because she loved working with children. Helen enjoyed doing arts & crafts, baking and decorating cookies with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and adorning her home with homemade decorations for all holidays. She also enjoyed decorating event cakes - including the wedding cakes for three of her granddaughters. Helen loved to spend time in her yard planting flowers in her gardens.
Helen is survived by three of her children: Sue Hurley of Sidney, Montana; Rob (Judy) Bridges of Woodbridge, Virginia; and Barb (Tim) Nygaard of Williston, North Dakota; nine grandchildren: Marcia, Staci, Tricia, Timmy, Kali, Desta, Amanda, Chris, and Steven; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Butterfield; her two infant children, Tony and Josie; son, Brian S. King; mother, Mary Janet Dotson; brother, Allan Dotson; and her sister, Mary Alice Swanson.
A special thank you to the Eastern Montana Veterans Home and staff for the care they provided Helen. We are forever grateful for your service and dedication.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County.