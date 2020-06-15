The MonDak Heritage Center in Sidney presents Synthesizing Icons: Composite Photographs by Larry Blackwood. The innovative photos by Larry Blackwood — including “Secret of the Rock” (pictured) — are on display at the MonDak center through August 29. Visit www.themondak.org or on Facebook at MonDakHeritageCenter.
