Settlement legislation introduced by Senator Steve Daines and co-sponsored by Senator Jon Tester defining the federally reserved water rights of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes and settling the legal claims of the Tribes against the federal government has been passed by Congress.
The passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, which has been decades in the making, is a historic victory for Montana water users and marks the end of a century-long dispute over the federally reserved water rights of the CSKT.
The bill will provide protections for existing water users across Montana, while preventing costly litigation and investing much needed financial resources into Montana infrastructure projects and water system upgrades.
“We appreciate the work and time that both Senator Daines and Senator Tester have put into the passage of this agreement. Without their extensive efforts to pass this bill and the support of Greg Gianforte, Montana’s agriculture industry would have taken over a billion dollar hit at a time when they could afford it the least,” said FARM Co-Chair Tom Beck. “Our Congressional delegation has put in place an agreement that will ensure the future of agriculture in our state and protect our water resources for generations to come, while investing in Montana’s economy and saving our taxpayers, farmers, and ranchers millions of dollars.”