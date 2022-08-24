History buff delights ahead for northeastern Montanans
Provided by Montana Historical Society

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montana Historical Society is using a virtual platform to send its programs across the state, so that anyone anywhere may enjoy them.

The programs range from childbearing in the old West to the MTHS director’s vision for the new Montana Heritage Center. First up in September is a program that highlights Eastern Montana legend, Jim Muri, who flew his torpedo-equipped B-26 bomber on a daring mission of survival that helped win the Battle of the Midway in June 1942. Lt. Yuri was a household name to the nation, and grew up in drought-stricken Eastern Montana.



Tags

Load comments