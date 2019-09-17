The rundown
Jolene and Joel Borg live in the house Jolene grew up in on the Yellowstone River in Billings; they purchased it from her parents about two years ago. On June 3 of this year, part of home - a greenhouse and a bedroom closet - crumbled into the Yellowstone River. Joel Borg is a Fairview High School alumnus.
“We didn’t expect it to go in at all. When it did, it just blew me away," Jolene said.
Last year after the high waters came through and erosion began beneath the home. The home hasn't always been in danger of such a catastrophe. When it was originally built in the 1940s, the home resided on 3 acres of property with plenty of land between the river and the home.
"We've heard a lot of, 'That's what happens when you build a house on the river,' but that's not the case," Jolene said.
The response
After the bedroom closet fell in, the Borgs moved their belongings to a different portion of the home, but they still reside there with their two children, a daughter starting her freshman year of college at MSU-B and a 16-year-old son.
"We have nowhere else to go,” Jolene said.
Right now, the family has been able to remain without safety concerns, as the utilities all still run properly to the house. Worries are currently centered around the winter freeze and ice jams on the river, which looms too close for comfort as the months slowly creep toward fall.
The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help raise money to fix the issue, which the Borgs said their flood insurance does not cover. It's currently raised just over $7,000. The money will help pay for an engineer and go toward reinforcing the bank.
“We’ve got about $25,000 to start this project. They said we needed about $70,000 to fix our portion of the bank,” Jolene said. Estimates continue to rise as time goes on.
What's next
The trailer park next door to the Borg's property is also losing land and property to the Yellowstone River. The Borgs said in order to save what's left of their home and land, their neighbors need to reinforce the bank as well.
"If they don't do anything, now the engineer is saying, 'Well there's nothing you can do with yours. It won't last if they don't do anything,'" Jolene said. "Now we're just waiting to see what the trailer court is going to do."
In the meantime, the couple owns S&B Landscaping in Billings and has started to collect the proper soil needed to reinforce the bank. They were told buying their own dirt would help reduce some of the repair costs.
What's next for the Borgs is more patience.
"Right now it's just a bunch of waiting," Jolene said.