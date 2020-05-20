A man was attacked by a female grizzly bear on a recent Sunday morning near the Sun River. The attack left the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was part of a group who were floating and camping on the Sun River, west of Augusta. The group was packing up their campsite when the attack occurred at about 8:30 a.m. After stepping into some brush, the man found himself between the female grizzly and her 2-year-old cub.
The group was able to call 911, and the man was carried out by helicopter and taken to a hospital.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigated the scene and determined the bear acted as expected during a surprise encounter with a human. Because the bear exhibited what is considered normal and expected behavior, no further action is planned.