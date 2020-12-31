The jury is in on leap years. They suck. The year 2020 was a leap year and it definitely sucked. But was it the worst year in history?
Nah, probably not. According to an article in Science Magazine, the “worst year to be alive” was in 536, or so claims medieval scholar Michael McCormick. It was, of course, a leap year.
There has been quite a bit of soul searching and even some research to qualify and quantify just how shitty the year 2020 has been. Pop historians who focus on contemporary issues (as well as goofy ideas on leap years) can be quick to say that anything in front of them qualifies as “the worst,” “the best,” “the biggest,” and so on. But, that’s pop history for you and it should be taken with a grain of salt.
For the more serious types, Science Magazine as well as the New York Times have published stories about the year 536. They claim it as the worst year ever because the sun never came out, there was a global fog caused by a volcanic eruption, crops didn’t grow, damn near everyone died, and it was colder than a well diggers ass in the Klondike (sorry, but that last bit was a favorite saying of my aunt and uncle from southern California when they came to visit us in Montana). ‘Nuf said on leap years. They really do suck.
But hey, guess what? The year 2021 is not a leap year.
While things are not going to automatically get better with Covid, we do have reasons to be optimistic. There are vaccines out there and they are getting shot into arms. More people are taking the pandemic more seriously. A few days before Christmas, we went skiing at Whitefish and it was heartening to see so many people wear masks. The same for airports in Bozeman, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong. Groups are limited in size by the choice of the people and not because of some mandate that’s hard to enforce. Doctors and nurses know more about how to take care of Covid patients than they did six months ago. They, and guys like Tony Fauci, are my heroes.
We at the Greater Yellowstone Adventure Series (GYAS) are going to start off the year 2021 with the firm belief that Southwest Montana will be open for business by the summer. People will be safe and healthy. Sports will return. Mountains will be climbed, rivers will be fly fished, horses will be rode, Yellowstone Park will be experienced, wildlife will be watched, and backcountry camps will be set up. Dreams will be obtained and Bucket List goals will be checked off. We also believe that there are not too many Bucket List items as unique and easily obtainable as doing a GYAS race(s). You just gotta say go and come to Southwest Montana. Come experience the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
We are ready to host you for 10 glorious days of Summer 2021 (July 8 to 18). We are moving forward under Montana’s Phase Two protocols for Covid-19 which means no groups larger than 50 may congregate. This is the current status in Montana. Phase Three, which we all hope and pray will arrive, will be back to normal. For the GYAS, Phase Three means our original cap of 200 athletes because our races are on public land. For now though, our cap is 50 athletes per race so that’s the maximum number we will sign up in our early bird window. If we have space remaining, we will re-open normal online registration on March 1 for the remaining spots to reach 50 athletes per race.
Please note that we have a long-standing no refunds policy. However, we will offer deferrals if Covid-19 prevents out-of-staters from coming to Montana. For now, we are moving forward with an early bird opening for the first three days of 2021.
Our bottom line message is this: If you truly want to seize the year (carpe annos singulos) and do something fantastic this coming summer, you should sign up from January 1 to 3. Entry fees will go up on March 1, assuming we will be able to open on March 1. This is one of those “the time is now” kinda deals for your Bucket List as well as to throw off the funk of 2020.
To check out what is in store, visit us online at https://www.themadisonmarathon.com/.
Happy New Year Everyone! And Stay Happy, by all means be Healthy, and always keep Running Forward in a new, non-leap year.