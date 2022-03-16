Let’s celebrate March Madness Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks style with Marias River March Migration Madness, aka #FWPFishMadness.
What is FWP Fish Madness? A fun way to learn about fish species in Montana, and this year we are focusing on eight species (or teams) in the Marias River. Just like March Madness, these teams will go head to head to compete for the title in the Caudal Fin-al.
Fluvial Four
How does it work? Starting with first round, the Otolith 8, begins on March 18, teams compete against one another to advance to the Fluvial 4 (March 25 and 28) and the Caudal Fin-al (April 4). Game winners will be decided by fan polls and votes on social media. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram and vote for your favorite teams.
How to play along? To play, fill out the bracket and enter submit or email it to FWPFishMadness@mt.gov by March 17. You can also take a snap shot of your bracket and post on social media using #FWPFishMadness, make sure your post is set to public so we can see it, or upload online. Games will be posted weekly and fans get to vote on Facebook and Instagram to determine the winner of the match-up.
What do you win? The best bracket (most accurate) wins! You will be showered with respect from your peers, fame, adoration of fans, and even some special gifts from FWP.