MILES CITY – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting a series of public meetings this summer and fall to gather ideas about local elk management issues and population objectives. Meeting places, times and details are posted on the FWP website.
The first meeting in southeast Montana’s Region 7 is Tuesday, July 12 in Miles City at FWP headquarters from 6-8 p.m. The meeting will include discussion on all hunting districts in Region 7: HDs 700, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705. See the schedule below for meetings in other communities. A statewide virtual public meeting will be offered at a later date, with log-in information available on the FWP website.
FWP began developing a revised statewide Elk Management Plan in 2020. The first step in the process was to convene a citizen’s group to develop guiding principles for revising the plan. The next step is to gather input on current elk population objectives and other local challenges that could be addressed in the revised Elk Management Plan.
“Revising the statewide Elk Management Plan is a critical step for improving elk management to meet both hunter and landowner expectations,” said FWP Wildlife Division Deer/Elk Coordinator Lindsey Parsons. “Public input from the beginning is critical and we’re hoping hunters and landowners alike will provide comment during this scoping period.
A public comment period will be open from June 20 to Oct. 15. Comments can be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/elk-plan-scoping, mailed to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Attn: Wildlife, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to FWPWLD@mt.gov. There will be discussion at the public meetings and area staff will be present, but official comment will not be taken. Comments must be entered online, mailed or emailed.
Information relative to elk population objectives in each region and some other things FWP would like your feedback on can be found online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/elk-plan-scoping. There you will also find links to comment on individual hunting districts.
Input gathered during the local process will be used with information obtained at the statewide scale to develop a draft Elk Management Plan. Once the draft Elk Management Plan has been developed and released, there will be additional public comment opportunities offered.
The schedule of meetings in Region 7 (Southeast Montana) is as follows:
Miles City
July 12 from 6-8 p.m.
Miles City FWP Office
HDs: All Region 7 HDs (700, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705)
Glendive
July 13 from 6-8 p.m.
Dawson Community College, Ullman Center Room 102
HDs: All Region 7 HDs (700, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705)
Colstrip
July 18 from 6-8 p.m.
Colstrip City Hall
HDs: 702, 704, 705
Ekalaka
July 19 from 6-8 p.m.
Carter County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall
HDs: 702, 704, 705
Broadus
July 20 from 6-8 p.m.
Community Center
HDs: 702, 704, 705
Jordan
July 25 from 6-8 p.m.
VFW Building
HD: 700