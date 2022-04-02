The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit along with Montana Valley Irrigation, Great Falls, MT, is proud to announce a new youth scholarship program, “Grow Rodeo,” focused on rodeo camp attendance. Montana youth ages 6 years to 21 years are eligible.
“There are all sorts of athletic camps for kids,” said Chris Music, owner of Montana Valley Irrigation. “We just haven’t seen a lot of support for young people excited to rodeo. This can be a start to a whole new crop of kids wanting to get into the sport.”
In the Grow Rodeo scholarship criteria, Montana Valley Irrigation has designed the program to affect kids just becoming interested in rodeo at age six. The age range includes kids up to 21 years old to make sure college athletes have support.
During the 2022 PRCA rodeo season, Montana Valley Irrigation will provide as many as 28 $100 scholarships. Applicants ages six to 21 are eligible as long as they reside in Montana. There are no restrictions as to the camp an awardee wishes to attend, other than they must use the scholarship within one year of the award.
Second, Montana Valley Irrigation will offer three $500 Grow Rodeo scholarships to be awarded at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals January 12-14, 2023. “Anyone is eligible along the same criteria, even if they previously won a camp scholarship from us,” added Helen. All awardees will be recognized during the Circuit Finals.
Montana Valley Irrigation has selected a committee to determine the scholarship winners. Applications will be open April 1-May 2 at 5 p.m., 2022. Criteria, application forms and known rodeo camps can be found on ProRodeoMontana.com (click on NEWS) and MontanaValleyIrrigation.com or by calling 406-761-8195. Complete instructions including deadline, contacts, addresses and more are available at both sites. Grow Rodeo winners will be selected and personally notified June 1, 2022. Those winners will then be publicly recognized nearest to their home at Montana PRCA Circuit rodeos throughout the summer season.
Montana Valley Irrigation is a family owned and operated Valley dealer providing new installation, repairs, parts and agronomic support to farmers and ranchers. They serve the Golden Triangle, central Montana, and other locations throughout the state.