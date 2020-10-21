Hunter check stations will be in operation across Montana beginning this weekend and continue through the general rifle season with a few changes in protocol related to COVID -19 safety.
The only continuous hunter check station in Region 6 (northeast Montana) is located a few miles east of Havre on Highway 2 and operates during daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday throughout the general season.
In addition, wardens may also occasionally set up hunter check stations throughout the region at any time. Please remember that all hunters are required by law to stop as directed at all designated check stations on their way to and from hunting, even if they have no game to be checked.
General big game season runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 29. At check stations, public safety as it relates to the spread of COVID-19 will be important. FWP staff will be working to reduce crowding at the stations this season and for hunters the check station process will be streamlined as much as possible.
However, each check station may handle this process a bit differently, depending on staff, check station logistics and traffic flow. Please follow all directions and signs from FWP staff as they work diligently to check game, answer questions and get you on your way. If social distancing is difficult, please be ready to wear a mask.
Additionally, in the northwest, eastern and southwest parts of Montana, FWP will be operating CWD sampling stations where staff priority will be collecting samples rather than the traditional game check station process. Again, please follow site-specific directions and signs from FWP staff.
Locations near northeast Montana include:
Flowing Wells Junction of Hwy 200 and Hwy 24- Friday and Monday, 10 a.m. to dusk
Sidney, Town Pump on the South side of town- Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FWP is also ready to help hunters sample their deer, elk or moose for CWD at our offices:
Glasgow Region 6 Headquarters: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (406)-228-3700
Havre Region 6 Field Office: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (406)-265-6177
For more information on CWD, and to find other CWD sampling stations across the state, please look online at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.