MILES CITY – The 2022 license year opened March 1, which means you can buy new hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses. The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits and nonresident combination licenses is April 1.
Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey, and upper Missouri paddlefish – can be made beginning March 1.
Deadlines to apply for permits and special licenses are:
• April 1- Elk and deer permits (and nonresident combos)
• May 1- Moose, sheep, goat, and bison licenses
• June 1- Antelope, antelope B, elk B, deer B licenses
Some statewide, regional changes to big game regs
The biennial season-setting process and simplification efforts resulted in some statewide and regional changes to big game regulations.
ELK
New for the upcoming season, hunters who draw an either-sex (or brow-tined bull) elk permit may not hunt ANTLERED elk in any other hunting district for the period identified on the permit. This is effective statewide.
For southeastern Montana’s Hunting District 700, the 700-21 either-sex elk permit is now 1st and 2nd choice only.
For HD701, the archery-only, either-sex elk permit is no longer part of the 900-20 bundle. The archery-only, either-sex permit is now 595-21, and it is 1st choice only.
For HD702, 704 & 705, the archery-only, either-sex elk permit is no longer part of the 900-20 bundle. It is now 799-21, 1st choice only with a quota of 1,000. The 799-20 either-sex, archery-only elk permit is now 1st choice only.
HD702, 704 & 705 will offer an antlerless elk shoulder season from Nov. 28, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023. The season will be valid on private land only. Valid tags include unused 700-00, 799-00 and 007-00 Elk B licenses and/or a General Elk license.
There are no changes for HD703.
DEER
FWP will no longer offer whitetail B antlerless tag as part of the over-the-counter single-region tags. Whitetail B tags will now be similar to how Region 7 mule deer B tags have been handled the past several years.
All WT B tags (007-00) will be a drawing for both residents and nonresidents (apply by June 1).
There will be no second WT B tag (007-01) for residents; these have been combined into 007-00.
WT B tags will not be offered over the counter unless there should happen to be surplus available.
ANTELOPE
There were no changes for antelope regulations. As usual, final quotas will be determined after population surveys are conducted in early July and approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
MyFWP app available this week; E-Tags now an option
This week, Fish, Wildlife & Parks launched the new MyFWP mobile app that will store and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. To use the app, hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information. After downloading your E-Tags to your phone, DO NOT hit the VALIDATE button on the app until you have actually harvested an animal.
To create a new account, visit fwp.mt.gov. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.
Digital carcass or E-Tags are optional, but once you choose an E-Tag you will not be able to opt for a paper tag. Hunters will also still have the option to print paper copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.
How to buy licenses, apply for permits beginning March 1
Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website; simply click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1 through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.
Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.