New report shows visitor spending supports 11,194 jobs in Montana
LAKEWOOD, CO – A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 5,946,419 visitors to national parks in Montana spent $728,800,000 in the state in 2021. That spending resulted in 11,194 jobs and had a cumulative benefit to the state economy of $1,075,300,000.
The national parks in Montana are:
Big Hole National Battlefield
Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site
Glacier National Park
Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site
Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail
Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail
Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument
Nez Perce National Historical Park
Yellowstone National Park
The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey. The report shows $20.5 billion of direct spending by more than 297 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 322,600 jobs nationally; 269,900 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $42.5 billion.
As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector had the highest direct effects, with $7 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurants sector had the second greatest effects, with $4.2 billion in economic output nationally.
Report authors also produced an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data. The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm
To learn more about national parks in Montana and how the National Park Service works with Montana communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, go to www.nps.gov/montana.