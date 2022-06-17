Hunters interested in signing up for licenses or permits left over from the special license and permit drawing can do so from June 20 through July 20. This new process for the sale of surplus licenses began in 2020 in response to issues in years past. The old process was vulnerable to long lag times, confusion and a perception of inequity for those unable to use the first-come, first-served online option starting at 5 a.m.
Hunters can sign up for leftover licenses and permits that were not distributed by the drawing through MyFWP on the FWP website. The resulting Surplus License List will be randomized with hunters at the top of the list contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase within a specified time.
To be placed on the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/login/login.jsp. This new process requires hunters to keep their email address current in their ALS record. Payment of the license fee is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing bonus points.
Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the timeframe specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the randomized list. FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out through the Surplus License List to over-the-counter customers at our internal and external license sale providers.
The timeframes to sign up for the various Surplus lists are as follows:
Deer and Elk Permits, Deer B and Elk B License: June 20 – July 20
Antelope, Antelope B, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: Aug. 9 – Aug. 23
Nonresidents who hold a NR Native License, Youth Combo License, or NR College Student Combination License may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price.
For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.