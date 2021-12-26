It’s possible you’ve gained a few pounds over the holidays this past month and are looking to get a fresh start on New Year’s Day. Here’s an idea that might help you get on the right track - a First Day Hike.
On Jan. 1, 2022, Montana State Parks will host First Day Hikes at parks around the state. Parks offering a First Day Hike include Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical wellbeing. Each of these hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.
While most of the parks offering a First Day Hike are on the west side of the state, Makoshika State Park is well within driving distance, just southeast of Glendive.
The name Makoshika (Ma-ko'-shi-ka) is a variant spelling of a Lakota phrase meaning 'bad land' or 'bad earth.'
Today, as Montana's largest state park, the badlands of Makoshika are set aside for visitors to see and enjoy. In addition to the pine and juniper studded badland formations, the park also houses the fossil remains of such dinosaurs as Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops.
This 1-mile hike on the Bluebird Trail will introduce participant the Makoshika State Park badlands topography. Hike begins at 11 a.m. Free food, refreshments and drinks will be provided following the hike in the visitor center by the Friends of Makoshika. For more information, call 406-377-6256.
Flathead Lake State Park (Big Arm, Wayfarers and West Shore Units) and Lone Pine State Park
Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island.
Lone Pine State Park is located five miles southwest of Kalispell and offers one of the most vivid views of the valley, 7.5 miles of trails, and a beautiful interpretive center that provides information on living in a wildlife urban interface. While out on the trails in January, a hiker may come across several different mammal tracks or birds that are toughing out the Montana winter.
Stop by Travelers’ Rest State Park between 10 a.m. and noon for a special self-guided First Day Hike. Enjoy a 1.5 mile walk around the park to learn about why winter is such a special season. Enjoy the fresh air and look for wildlife on the traditional homeland of the Bitterroot Salish people, and around the only archaeologically verified campsite of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
Visit Spring Meadon State Park for a short, easy hike just under a mile. Interpreters will discuss the history and interesting facts about Spring Meadow Lake. The hike begins at 11 a.m.
The gates at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day for people to come out and enjoy the park’s 3-mile, self-guided trail. Ranger Alice will be leading a guided hike from the visitor center starting at 1:30 p.m. for those that who like to hike with a ranger and learn about the history of this fascinating park. For more information, please call 406-866-2217 or email alice.southworth@mt.gov
Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, bring a water bottle and ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy. First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes. For more information on these or other Montana state parks, visit: stateparks.mt.gov.
First Day Hikes is an annual, nationwide special event co-sponsored by America's State Parks which originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Mass. All 50 states will be participating in the tenth annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.