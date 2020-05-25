Watercraft inspection stations have opened around the state. Some station openings have been slightly delayed in order to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols for training and operation.
Changes for 2020 include new COVID-19 safety requirements, an updated training curriculum, new quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols and targeted enforcement to address compliance.
COVID-19 safety protocols include mandatory six-foot social distancing, requiring staff to wear masks when interacting with the public and regular cleaning of equipment and surfaces.