If you could have any superpower, what would it be? Oct 12, 2019

"Teleportation."
Angela Garcia

"Probably to fly." 
Saidee Nelson

"To get free money."
Jared Anderson

"Superhuman strength."
Eric Hemmings

"Time traveling."
Will Baran