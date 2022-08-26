Melinda Burrell

Melinda Burrell

“Your bloodwork shows your Vitamin D levels are low,” my doctor admonished me. “Start taking supplements.”

Not even sure what vitamin D was for, I followed her advice. Within a week, the pain in my knees had gone away. Amazing! I thought. How often can you solve a problem by simply swallowing a pill?



