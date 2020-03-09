James Henry Orr Sr. of Brightwood, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by loved ones.
James was born Feb. 2, 1934 to Henry James and Helen Wanda (Christenot) Orr in St. Ignatius, Montana, where he lived as a young child and oldest of three.
James was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a faithful mission in the Portland, Oregon area, where he met the love of his life. After serving his mission, James was married to Carol Enid Heffner on Feb. 2, 1957 and later sealed for time and all eternity in the Cardston Alberta temple.
James and Carol raised their children in Cut Bank, Mont., where they lived for over 30 years. James worked and provided for his family during his early age at Arras Tank and later for Texaco in both Cut Bank and Sidney, Mont., where he retired in 1994.
James was a member of the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe of the Flathead Indian Reservation. James also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, fly fishing, and rock hounding. James was blessed with the ability to build any contraption his mind could imagine, which allowed him to make countless memories with his children to pass on for generations.
In 1995, James and Carol served a mission as a couple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Rapid City, S.D. mission. Following their mission, James and Carol retired to Brightwood, Oregon. where they lived for the past 20 years.
James is survived by his wife, Carol Orr “his lady”; children James (Myriam) Orr, Kenneth Orr, Daniel (Carmelita) Orr and Kim (Myron) Wilson; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brother Orville Orr and sister Darlene Ostler.
James is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Shane Orr. A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Oregon and attended by some of James’ dearest family.
