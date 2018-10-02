Funeral services for James “Jim” Beagle, 53, of Sidney are at 10 a.m. on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Neil Lindorff officiating.
Military honors will be provided by the Montana Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post #4099 of Sidney.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is assisting the family.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
James “Jim” died on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at the St. Vincent Health Care, Billings.