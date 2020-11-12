Former owner of Quillings Market, Jayne Dahle Jacobs, was called home peacefully to her Heavenly Father early on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. She moved to Farmington with her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Leon Jacobs in 2002 to be closer to family.
Due to the pandemic and government restrictions, the family will be holding a private graveside service for immediate family members.
