A land dispute in Roosevelt County with political ties has been settled, at least for now, by District Court Judge David Cybulski after he ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on Feb. 18.
American Legion Post 81 and the Town of Culbertson were joint plaintiffs in the case, accusing Knudsen Family LimitedPartnership of denying them access to a 40-acre tract of land which had been donated to Post 81 for use as a park in 1944.
In his ruling, Cybulski stated several facts in the case to be fundamentally undisputed, including the fact that park access had originally been allowed by the original landowners, James and Edna Swindle, and that the same route had been used for the past 70 years plus; portions of the route were also used by the town of Culbertson under easement for servicing utility pipelines; and that the easement was used by both the town and the public over that period of time.
“The park has continued to be used by the public, the Boy Scouts, and others, with use sometimes managed or restricted by the American Legion,” said the judge in his ruling. “Although park usage levels have fluctuated, they have never ceased.”
The judge also noted that the park was landlocked except for the current access point which caused an easement by implications.
Although the dispute was originally filed in 2016, it became a statewide issue during the 2020 attorney general’s race when Democratic candidate Raph Graybill accused Republican candidate and eventual Attorney General Austin Knudsen and his family of blocking access to the park.
Knudsen, through a spokesman, has said he is not a party to the lawsuit and not a party in the partnership.
Knudsen’s mother, Rhonda, a state representative for Culbertson, and Miles Knudsen are registered as agents for Knudsen Family Limited Partnership.
Emily Jones, an attorney representing the Knudsen family, has also issued a statement. “Clearly we disagree with the judge’s findings and are evaluating our options in the case,” she said.