“Dinner’s ready!” my mom called out every night.
“No piano playing right now,” she added.
I grew up in a musical family. Inevitably, someone would stop on the way from the living room to the kitchen to play a tune on the piano.
I was as guilty as anyone about plopping down at the keyboard before dinner.
I have no idea why we did that. We certainly succeeded in irritating Mom, if that was our goal at the time.
During dinner time, the TV was turned off and the phone was not answered.
In fact, we had one TV with four channels and one phone. The distractions were minimal.
My kids have to be pried away from their technology for dinner, but we always have tried to maintain a tradition of eating together. We do not text at the table.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had one silver lining, maybe more. When schools and businesses were closed or had modified hours, more people ate meals together at home.
That is good news on several levels. Hundreds of studies have been published on the topic of family meal benefits.
Regular family meals can help improve students’ performance in their academic subjects. You need healthful food to fuel your brain.
Researchers have shown that children who eat with their families more often tend to earn more A’s and B’s than those who do not. They learn communication skills and build their vocabularies.
Children who eat with their families eat more fruits and vegetables, more calcium-rich foods and less high-fat, highly sweetened foods.
Children who eat with their families also are less likely to have eating disorders.
As my colleagues in family science can attest, family meals provide structure and stability. Children who eat more often with their families are less likely to engage in risky behavior such as drinking alcohol, smoking and drug abuse.
Eating together has benefits for adults, too. Adults are more likely to maintain their weight if they eat more often with their families.
If you want to reduce the stress level in your home, prioritize family meals, according to some recent research.
Eating at home can save money. Further, the ritual of having regular family meals may strengthen marriages as well as families.
Family meals can be a time to learn about your own family history and flavorful recipes and also about recipes inspired by other cultures. Try time-saving equipment such as a pressure cooker.
Julie Garden-Robinson, Ph.D., R.D., L.R.D., is a North Dakota State University Extension food and nutrition specialist and professor in the Department of Health, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences. Follow her on Twitter @jgardenrobinson