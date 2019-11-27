In the friendly battle proposed last week between Kiwanians over the Montana Grizzlies or the Montana State Bobcats football game last Saturday in which the Bobcats defeated the Grizzlies 14-48, everyone was rewarded. The winners who picked the Bobcats brought in dessert, while the participants who picked the Grizzlies donated money, raising a total of $300 for the Eliminate Project in the fight to end maternal and neonatal tetanus.
The speaker for the meeting was Reverend Mark J. Nicolaus, who wanted to focus on giving thanks not just on Thanksgiving, but every day.
“Thanksgiving should be a way of life,” he said. “It should not just be a day of the year declared by the government where we get to stay home from work, sleep late, eat too much or watch too much football. Instead, it should be a way of life and that it’s supported by daily family devotion. It’s also supported by going to church regularly and faithfully on Sunday mornings where you hear the word of God.”
Nicolaus had one suggestion for everyone about being thankful.
“We can maintain our commitment to being the people of God living from him, receiving all his blessings and living with him as he belongs with us through good times and bad,” he said. “Also, living in him in an ongoing daily relationship of giving thanks, daily giving thanks,” he said.
A Small Town Christmas is still scheduled for Friday, Nov.29, as all the events are still planned to happen despite the potential snow in the forecast.
The next Kiwanis meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at noon at Elks Lodge.