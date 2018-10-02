I thought you should know Tester’s voting record,
Immigration: Voted to preserve federal funding to Sanctuary Cities who harbor illegal aliens. Feb. 25, 2018.
Net Neutrality: Voted to block Trump’s removal of Obama’s internet regulations. May 16, 2018.
Waters of the United States: Voted to preserve vast federal power over any plot of land which may occasionally be wet. June 21, 2018.
Death Tax Repeal Act: Voted against repealing the federal estate tax (“death tax). March 26, 2015.
Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Schools: Voted for this amendment that would have mandated special protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. July 14, 2015.
Iran Nuclear Deal: Voted against this resolution which disapproved of President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and prohibiting any measure of sanctions relief by the U.S. Sept. 10, 2015.
Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act: Voted against this bill containing new protections for infants born during abortions. It would generally prohibit abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy. Sept. 22, 2015.
Tester sided with Sanders, Schumer and Feinstein — against Montana values.