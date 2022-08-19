Purchase Access

Montana is one of dozens of states that have reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International PLC, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today. It resolves allegations that the Ireland-based drugmaker boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits.

Under the agreement, Endo and its lenders would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of the company’s opioids, and require it to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. It is contingent on final documentation and Bankruptcy Court approval.



