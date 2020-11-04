Austin Knudsen, Roosevelt County’s attorney and formerly House Speaker, has 58 percent of the votes so far, while his contender, Raph Graybill, has 42 percent.
That’s with 76 percent of the Montana vote counted so far.
Knudsen ran on a law and order platform, and said he would take Montana values to Helena, to protect second amendment rights, property rights, and to champion polices that will reduce government spending and keep the economy strong.
Graybill meanwhile promised to defend health care and public lands, and accused his opponent of blocking access to public lands in Roosevelt County.
Knudsen was part of a campaign event in Bozeman with Governor-elect Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, where he thanked supporters for voting for him, and said the race was all about protecting Montanan’s way of life.
Graybill congratulated Knudsen and thanked supporters in a media statement.
“Though we came up short tonight, I am profoundly humbled by your efforts,” he said. “This campaign broke records for volunteers and grassroots supporters, and I know our efforts across Montana will continue to grow and ensure elected officials are held accountable to the people and our constitution.”
Graybill urged Montanans to some together now and work past division on real solutions.
“You sent a message and Montanans heard it,” he said. “After a hard-fought election, it’s now time to come together as Montanans and do what is right for the people of our state.”