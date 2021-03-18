The 1st Annual Families Walk For Life sponsored by the Sunrise Women’s Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Park with check-in kicking off at 9 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m.
Early bird registration is now underway and the first 50 to register and make a $150 donation will receive a swag bag with a custom t-shirt, water bottle and custom backpack. Early registration will end on April 10.
To register, visit the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/SWCFRIENDS.
Registration will also be available the day of the event.
Proceeds raised for the run/walk will be used to hire a part-time nurse for the clinic as well as expanding current projects and outreach.