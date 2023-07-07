I would like to talk about God’s love for us and how we respond to His love on a daily basis.
All of life and His creations that we have received are His gifts of love to us. Life is God’s reciprocating glory. All He asks from us in return is to love and serve Him, in all things in our everyday lives. Romans 8:27 (NKJV) “Now He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God.”
So how do we live a life, loving others in a world full of obsessed sinful people and not walk ourselves onto the road to perdition? In other words, bad behavior is likely to lead to failure and punishment. Most of our modern culture is dominated by countless efforts of making life more gratifying and fulfilling. A man’s worth is judged by his wealth. We tend to admire, be jealous of or hate people who succeed in life or who live their lives to the fullest, despite the hurt it causes others. When you are converted and transformed, your life becomes centered on the resurrected Christ and it will turn your perspective on life upside down. The attitude of “living life to the fullest” becomes questionable. The quest for more material possessions suddenly becomes vain. Mark 8:36 (NKJV) “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?”
Obsessed people are looking for love in all the wrong the places. People who are mad or scared or under stress make bad choices, we need to show them Christ's love to show them God. Their value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see their worth that God sees. Worldly possessions and luxuries in life are to our advantage but are not meant for our obsession. Through Christ we as Christians can use these advantages to do God’s work and spread God’s love to each other.
Our life is the greatest gift from God, and we must reciprocate that love. Our mission is to go out and bring hope to a world in darkness, bring grace to a world that doesn’t know grace, and bring forgiveness to people that need forgiveness.
Even when we are hard pressed to love our enemies, we must never give up. Philippians 1:28 (NKJV) “And not in any way be terrified by your adversaries, which is to them a proof of perdition but to you of salvation and that from God.” You see God knows the (Genesis 8:21) “imagination of man’s heart is evil from his youth” that is why He sent His only Son, Jesus to teach us to love each other. Hebrews 6:19 (NKJV) “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast”. God knows that in order for us to fight a good fight and finish the race we must keep our faith strong and nourished or this wicked human race will lead us to utter destruction and spiritual ruin, the road to perdition. Proverbs 16:7 (NKJV) “When a man’s ways please the Lord, He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.”; Philippians 1:27 (NKJV) “Only let your conduct be worthy of the gospel of Christ, so that whether I come and see you or am absent, I may hear of your affairs, that you stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel.”; Ephesians 3:17-19 (NKJV) “that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height— to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.”
In the end God judges each man by how much he loved others and walked by faith and not by sight. As we walk by faith through life like a blind man does, maybe, just maybe, then we can see our enemy’s heart as God does, see their worth that God sees and love all His people, reciprocating our love to God. May the peace and love of the Lord be with you always. Amen.
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. Her books, "An Epic Journey Through the Holy Bible with Jesus," volumes 1, 2 and 3, can be purchased at bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Thrifty Books.com.