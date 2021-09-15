American Prairie is expanding public hunting opportunities on its deeded property for the 2021-2022 hunting season. The conservation organization is increasing public access by enrolling thousands of additional acres of its private land in the Block Management hunter access program managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP). This move boosts the total inventory of property open to hunters to over 69,000 acres.
In addition, American Prairie is pleased to announce 20 members of the public have drawn a bison harvest opportunity and 18 members of the public drew a special limited elk hunt on the wildlife-rich Blue Ridge property.
“We know Montana outdoor recreationalists and hunters share our deep appreciation for the landscape and its wildlife,” said Alison Fox, CEO of American Prairie. “Being able to share this land with the public is a core, and highly rewarding, component of our mission. We want more Montana families to experience what the American Prairie can offer.”
New American Prairie Properties Enrolled In Block Management
For the upcoming hunting season, American Prairie expanded its Block Management Area (BMA) inventory by enrolling the White Rock property and the recently acquired Cow Creek property for 4,736 new acres. That brings the total deeded land enrolled to 69,498 acres, spanning nine unique BMAs.
American Prairie consults annually with MT FWP and public hunters to determine which lands are enrolled into Block Management. That inventory is revised each year based on management objectives, population estimates, and habitat quality.
“One of our goals is to support the growth of wildlife populations,” said Dr. Daniel Kinka, wildlife restoration manager for American Prairie. “However, decades of scientific research teach us that a healthy prairie ecosystem relies on predation, which has historically included human hunting on the grasslands. When carefully managed, wildlife populations can continue to grow and thrive amidst human hunting.”
For the first time this year, the conservation organization will provide special boat-in hunting access to the PN Ranch and Cow Creek properties, which are adjacent to the Missouri River Corridor. According to Mike Quist Kautz, Director of Recreation and Public Access, the boat-in access will help boost the diversity of habitat and hunting styles that are offered this year.
“We are offering nine diverse Block Management units this year to help hunters access grasslands, ponderosa ridges, and the rolling prairie,” said Kautz. “Based on hunter feedback, the new boat access will provide a unique way to get into that Missouri River Breaks country.”
More information about enrolled properties can be found at https://www.americanprairie.org/hunting