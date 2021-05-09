- 2 pounds ground beef (96% lean)
- 1 c. soft breadcrumbs
- 3/4 c. finely chopped onion
- 1/2 c. 1% low-fat milk
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 1/2 tsp. dried Greek seasoning, divided (for meatloaf and topping)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 c. plain, low-fat Greek-style yogurt
- 1/2 c. diced cucumber
Pressure Cooker Directions (6 quart):
Combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, onion, milk, egg, 1 tablespoon dried Greek seasoning and salt in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Pour 3/4 cup water into pressure cooker; set pressure cooker rack in water. To make a foil sling, cut a 28-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil (or layer two pieces of regular foil) and punch six to eight holes in it using a kitchen fork or small knife. Form beef mixture into an 8- by 4-inch loaf on the foil sling over the holes. Lower the meatloaf with the sling onto the pressure cooker rack. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Let the meatloaf stand in pressure cooker for 10 minutes after cooking is completed.
Meanwhile, combine yogurt, cucumber and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons Greek seasoning in medium bowl. Season with salt as desired. Set aside. Use quick-release feature to release pressure from the pressure cooker; carefully remove lid. Using foil sling, transfer meatloaf to cutting board; remove foil and cut meatloaf into eight slices. Serve with cucumber-yogurt sauce. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3,000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions.)
Oven Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, onion, milk, egg, 1 tablespoon Greek seasoning and salt in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef mixture into 10- by 4-inch loaf on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 350 F oven 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours, until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160 F.
Makes eight servings. Each serving has 198 calories, 6 grams (g) fat, 28 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 0.4 g fiber and 247 milligrams sodium.