If you've ever wanted to act in a Western movie about vigilante justice, you could get your chance this summer and you won't have to travel to Hollywood to do it.
Producers are looking for area actors to star in "End of the Rope," a new feature film based on the last lynching in the state's history.
Forum News Service told the story of the lynching of Charles Bannon last month. Bannon was hanged on Jan. 29, 1931, in Schafer, not far from Watford City. Bannon was accused of killing six members of the Haven family of McKenzie County: Albert, 50; Lulia, 39; Daniel, 18; Leland, 14; Charles, 2; and Mary, 2 months old.
Producer Daniel Bielinksi of Canticle Productions and Bismarck-based production company D&N Cinematics will hold auditions on March 27 in Watford City and March 28 in Bismarck. Virtual auditions are also being accepted.
Bielinski said they're looking for about 40 for the cast and crew, with filming set to begin in August and an official release of the film scheduled for 2022.
"We want to pull as much talent as we can from right here in our area," said Bielinski. "We're excited for the casting and want to encourage people to audition if they think they might be right for a part."
For more information about the parts being cast and audition information, visit https://www.endoftheropefilm.com/casting or email danielbielinksi@gmail.com