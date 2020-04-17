Expect the unexpected. This is a good rule of thumb for all drivers.
Another sure-bet adage: The less automobile coverage you have the more likely you are to find yourself on the side of a roadway, pacing nervously after a costly accident.
The good news for most Montanans is that car insurance is more affordable in the “Treasure State” than in many other places. Compared to Florida, Nevada and Kentucky, car insurance in Montana is relatively cheap.
Average Premium Comparisons
Montana: $1,224
California: $1,527
Delaware: $1,646
New York: $1,759
Florida: $1,823
Louisiana: $2,190
Michigan: $2,484
Visit BankRate.com for a quick, general comparison of car insurance premiums by state: https://www.bankrate.com/insurance/car/states/
A lot of factors are considered when applying for auto insurance, including driving record, age and gender. The most important is your zip code. Most insurers today care most about where you drive, and how often.
Through computer “modeling” programs, insurance companies have figured out what states, cities and neighborhoods are safest and which ones are most prone to car accidents. That’s why a so-call “high-risk” driver in a rural area, where accidents are less common, may pay the same premium for the same vehicle type as a “perfect driver” in a big metropolis like Los Angeles.
For most drivers in Richland County, Montana, auto-insurance rates are lower than they are in high-density areas of the state, or other regions like the San Francisco Bay Area.
Agents Matter
Car insurance is one of the most important items in one’s portfolio of life’s “must-have’s” but “wish we didn’t.”
Whether you’re fortunate enough to have a superb driving record and your monthly premium is low, or you’ve had a few tickets and you’re categorized as a high-risk driver, you’ll feel safer on the road and rest easier every night knowing you’re well-covered if the unexpected occurs.
Having a smart car-insurance policy and a trusted agent is crucial if, heaven forbid, you find yourself in an accident. Whether it’s your fault of not, the first thing you’re likely to do — after assessing the damage to your vehicle — is phone your insurance agent.
Having an agent you can trust — someone sincere, who wants to help you get your car fixed as quickly as possible — is vital.
That’s where your deductible comes in. After asking if you’re all right and if anyone else was hurt, your insurance agent is likely to check out your policy on their computer screen. If your deductible is low, your agent might not congratulate you for being smarter than most clients; but they’ll think it.
People often follow the advice of others and lower their monthly payment by insisting on a high deductible. Don’t fall into that trap. If you can’t afford a $500 deductible, you probably cannot afford the car or truck, or fancy SUV you’re driving or considering purchasing.
Don’t be fooled into thinking, “It can’t happen to me.”
Today’s collision and repair costs are extremely high compared to a decade or more ago. One reason they’re high is that good car-repair technicians are in short supply. Car-repair specialists and painters make good money. People who are accident-prone keep them employed.
Another reason repair costs are so high today is there’s a shortage of private businesses devoted to auto-collision repairs.
Finally, most auto parts are extremely expensive today, in part (no pun intended) because a lot of them are not manufactured in the U.S.A. That car or truck you drive may be “Made in North America,” but the parts needed to repair it are probably made in Asia. Import tariffs on those “parts” are high. So if you need a new axle, or bumper or even a pair of tail lights, it’ll cost you dearly.
If you have a low auto-insurance deductible, they’ll cost less. A “fender bender” that might have cost $700 to repair in the 1990s could cost $3,000 today. If your car is side-swiped, or you end up in a collision that renders your vehicle undrivable (yet not quite totaled), you may end up with a bill of $7,000 or higher.
If you have a low deductible, you may only pay $500 “out of pocket” to get back on the road. If your deductible is $1,000 or higher, however, and you don’t have the money, you’re in a bind.
Some automobile-collision repair shops do not accept credit cards. That means you’ll have to borrow the money to get your car fixed. If the vehicle is undrivable, you have no choice; you need a car to get to work. If it’s drivable, most people forego the repairs and drive with damaged vehicles.
What’s the point of paying a $1,200 monthly insurance premium if you can’t afford to fix your car after you’re hit?
Although most car-insurance companies today use online questionnaires to provide quotes, it’s advisable to call a local agent. Establish a relationship with a reputable insurance representative, perhaps from referrals from people you trust.
If you have an accident, or your vehicle gets swiped by a hit-and-run-driver in a parking lot while you’re shopping, or on the street in the middle of the night, it’s comforting to hear a voice on the other end of the phone say: “Gee, I’m so sorry to learn about your accident. We’ll make sure we get your car fixed as quickly as possible.”
After they ask for details about the accident, one of the first questions you’ll likely hear is: “How much is your deductible?”
Chances are good the agent is being polite. They already know because it’s on their computer screen. If your deductible is low, you’re in good hands. If it isn’t, you may be driving around in a “clunker” for the next couple of years.