12 large eggs, hard-cooked and peeled
1 ripe fresh avocado, seeded and peeled
1/4 c. mayonnaise
1 to 3 tsp. ground cumin (or to taste)
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 lime, juiced and zested
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 to 1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped (to taste)
1/2 to 1 tsp. chili powder (for garnish)
1 to 2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped (for garnish)
Hard-cook the eggs. Carefully peel the eggs, slice in half and remove the yolks. Mash the yolks with a fork. Cut, peel and mash the avocado. Mix the mashed yolks with the avocado, mayonnaise, cumin, mustard, lime juice, salt and minced jalapeno. Place the mixture in a pastry bag with a star tip and squeeze the egg mixture into the egg white halves. Sprinkle with chili powder and garnish with cilantro. Alternatively, place the ingredients in a plastic zip-top baggie and snip off one corner. Squeeze the mixture onto the egg white halves and garnish.
Makes 12 servings (two deviled egg halves). Each serving has 110 calories, 8 grams (g) fat, 7 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber and 135 milligrams sodium.