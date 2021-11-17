4 fish fillets, thawed (salmon or other fish, about 3 oz. each)
3 cups cornflakes
1 egg
2 tablespoons water
1/3 cup flour
Note that the potatoes take longer to cook, so prepare potatoes/chips first. While potatoes are baking, prepare fish.
Chip directions: Preheat oven to 425 F. Scrub potatoes under running water using a clean vegetable brush. Cut in half and then into 1/4-inch slices. Combine potatoes, oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. Stir so potatoes are coated with oil. Spray a cookie sheet with cooking spray and lay slices out in a single layer. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn potatoes over and bake for 15 minutes more (for a total of 30 minutes)
Fish directions: Cut each fillet into two strips. Place cornflakes in a plastic zip-close bag. Crush by rolling a glass, can or rolling pin over the bag. Beat egg and water together in a bowl. Spray a cookie sheet with cooking oil spray. Put flour in a dish. Dip each strip into flour, then egg mixture, then cornflakes. Place fish on the sheet and bake in oven for 15 minutes until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 F or flakes easily with a fork.
Makes four servings. Each serving (two fish strips and one cup potatoes) has 410 calories, 7 grams (g) fat, 26 g protein, 63 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber and 300 milligrams sodium.