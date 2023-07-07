As I was walking home from school for lunch one day when I was about 13, a woman came out of her house and asked me if I was Paul Johnson’s daughter.

I said I was and she replied, “Your house is on fire.” I began running home and, lo and behold, my house WAS on fire! The fire department was there, smoke was coming out of the windows, pieces of furniture had been dragged out onto the lawn, and a crowd had gathered to see what was going on.



Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

