As I was walking home from school for lunch one day when I was about 13, a woman came out of her house and asked me if I was Paul Johnson’s daughter.
I said I was and she replied, “Your house is on fire.” I began running home and, lo and behold, my house WAS on fire! The fire department was there, smoke was coming out of the windows, pieces of furniture had been dragged out onto the lawn, and a crowd had gathered to see what was going on.
I learned something important that day that I have never forgotten. Bad things happen to everyone. Up until that time, I don’t think I had lost a family member to death, known anyone who had been terminally or chronically ill or handicapped, and never really experienced a tragedy. While this house fire, fortunately, did not end in tragedy, it was definitely a wake-up call that neither I nor my family were immune from sorrow and difficulty.
I often think about the challenges my husband and I encountered during the early years of our marriage as we both finished college, worked, and had our first three children, all while living paycheck to paycheck and trying to make ends meet. The strength, skills and faith in God we acquired at that time gave us the wisdom to deal with larger problems that came along later in life. I wouldn’t want to go back and live those years over again–they were difficult and stressful–but I wouldn’t want to have missed those experiences either. We are better people because of those hard times. I believe we grew to be more resilient, hopeful, and faithful adults than we otherwise would have been. We learned to rely on our Father in Heaven and each other. When we came out on the other side of those challenges, we looked back and realized we were stronger than we thought we were.
President James E. Faust said, “Into every life, there come the painful, despairing days of adversity and buffeting. There seems to be a full measure of anguish, sorrow, and often heartbreak for everyone, including those who earnestly seek to do right and be faithful. … For some, the refiner’s fire causes a loss of belief and faith in God, but those with eternal perspective understand that such refining is part of the perfection process.”
C.S. Lewis sums it up with: “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny.” We probably all know people who went through extreme hardship and were refined by that hardship into extraordinary people who then achieved things no one thought possible. Jacob’s son Joseph is certainly an example of this, as are Job, Esther, and many other people from scripture. Christ is the ultimate exemplar of overcoming.
Up until that fire, I don't think I understood many of the difficulties other people were dealing with. I think this is generally a good thing for young children, but at some point we grow up and realize that there is pain and suffering all around us, and that maybe we can do something about it. We may not be able to solve other peoples’ problems and completely alleviate their challenges, but perhaps we can offer some measure of hope and solace. In "The Problem of Pain," C.S. Lewis writes, “Suffering is not good in itself. What is good in any painful experience is, for the sufferer, his submission to the will of God, and, for the spectators, the compassion aroused and the acts of mercy to which it leads.”
When we choose to turn to God for healing from our pain and sorrow and do our best to lift others from theirs, we can have “beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning,” and “the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness” (Isaiah 61:3).
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.