The Importance of BeesBee populations around the world are declining, with many species of bees becoming endangered and in some cases extinct faster than ever before. Humans and bee survival is intertwined. Without bees, we risk doing significant damage to ourselves and our world’s ecosystems.
Humans, plants and animals depend on bees to sustain life. As bee populations decline, the risk that we will lose important processes that bees help to facilitate increases.
Bees are suffering from several threats — disease, climate change and habitat loss are among many more. It is important to focus efforts on the conservation of our bees so that humans as well as many other plant and animal species around the world are able to maintain healthy, sustainable lives.
Bees are some of the world’s most important pollinators that support our food system and our economy. We rely so much on these pollinators that apiarists, or beekeepers, travel around the country with beehives to pollinate crops! Bee pollination is so important that if we lost them, it would dramatically alter what foods are available to us, changing our diets and threatening access to nutritional food.
Generally, we rely on pollination from various insect and animal species so heavily that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations determined pollination supports the production of crops estimated to be valued between US$235 and US$577 billion a year globally.
Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) is the disappearance of worker bees from the hive in unusually large amounts. Worker bees are the ones on the social ladder of the hive that take the trip to the flowers and perform the ecosystem service of pollination. With their increased absence, the hive cannot produce as much food to reserve for winter months. Furthermore, fewer worker bees also mean fewer plants are pollinated, which could have detrimental effects should this phenomena continue to grow.
Humans and animals that rely on those plants will increasingly have fewer nuts, seeds and berries to eat, and similarly, humans will have both a smaller range and yield of crops.
CCD is a problem with many causes. It’s a problem that damages the senses and memories of bees when they are foraging for food. Some of the stressors that damage bees come from farming practices, whileothers come from climate change and trade practices.
Bee Habitat LossContinuous development of cities and suburban areas has rapidly destroyed bee and pollinator habitats globally. Popular urban and residential landscaping has not been designed with wildlife in mind, and suitable places to nest, feed and reproduce can be difficult to find. Yards and gardens have been styled with mulch, nicely mowed lawns and exotic plants.
While these may be aesthetically pleasing, they actively remove areas that are suitable for bee settlement. Woody and leafy hiding spots that serve as excellent spaces for bees are actively stripped into deserts when we coat our natural spaces with grass and mulch.
Moreover, our native pollinators have evolved to pollinate our native plants. By filling our yards with non-native flowers, the mechanisms native bees have developed to pollinate are ineffective and they are unable to feed.
Invasive SpeciesNon-native species of plants have a significant impact on a pollinator’s ability to function within their environment. Invasive species are species that are native to one part of the world and are transported to another location, which can dramatically disrupt habitats and harm native species.
We introduce non-native species when we intentionally or unintentionally bring new species into our habitats. This can happen by carrying seeds on the bottom of our shoes as we travel. It can also happen when we purposefully introduce an exotic species for the aesthetic value and they begin to take over native habitat.