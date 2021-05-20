- 2 c. buttermilk (or substitute reconstituted dry buttermilk)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted
Preheat griddle to 375 degrees. Mix buttermilk and eggs together. In separate bowl, stir dry ingredients together (or use a sifter). Stir in buttermilk and egg mixture. Add melted butter and mix. Drop from ladle onto hot griddle, cooking each side about two minutes or until light brown.
Makes four servings. Each serving has 360 calories, 10 grams (g) fat, 55 g carbohydrate and 20% of the daily recommendation for calcium.