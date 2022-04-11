While Medicare has “approved” Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, the agency has put strict limits on the drug, only allowing its use for patients during clinical trials.
The FDA approved Aduhelm last June on an accelerated approval pathway and that decision has been the center of controversy ever since it was released.
Biogen claimed the drug’s ability to clear amyloid plaque from the brain offered enough evidence that it would likely help slow cognitive decline for Alzheimer’s patients but
Medicare did not agree with the assessment. The agency said in January it had significant doubts about the potential benefits of Aduhelm and proposed restricting use to clinical trials.
The main objection seems to focus on the drug’s accelerated approval. Under Medicare’s final decision, drugs approved by the traditional FDA process that show clear patient benefit will not have subsequent clinical trial requirements.
In an emailed statement released by the company, Biogen said the “unprecedented CMS decision effectively denies all Medicare beneficiaries access to Aduhelm,” and said it is “carefully considering its options” as it evaluates the business impact of the decision.
It is estimated about 85% of people who might use the medicine are enrolled in Medicare. According to reports, Medicare’s action will likely spell the end for the controversial drug.
Three other companies, Eli Lilly and Co , Roche Holding AG and Eisai Co Ltd also have plaque-clearing drugs in late-stage development. Roche and Eisai each expect to report results from late-stage Phase III trials later this year. Lilly anticipates Phase III results by mid-2023.
Both Lilly and Eisai, which is partnered with Biogen, have said they plan to seek accelerated approval of their Alzheimer’s drugs.
The decision by Medicare is not the first stumbling block for the drug. Sales of Aduhelm have been slow following backlash over the FDA’s controversial approval decision.
Alzheimer’s Association Chief Executive Harry Johns issued a statement saying, “Denying access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments is wrong.”
Patient groups launched a public advertising campaign aimed at persuading Medicare to loosen its proposed restrictions last month and had met with lawmakers and Biden administration officials.
Not all disagreed with Medicare’s decision. Some have praised Medicare’s plan, citing concerns over the approval of Aduhelm after only one of two late-stage trials showed that it helped slow cognitive decline for people with early Alzheimer’s. That list included a number of prominent neurologists.
Investigations have also been launched into the FDA’s decision taken over objections of its own outside advisers and doctors have held back on prescribing Aduhelm.