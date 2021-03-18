Although paddlefish season is still more than a month away, the deadline for applying for a tag to be able to participate in the 2021 season is quickly approaching. In fact, that deadline is March 26 at 5 p.m.
Montana has three paddlefish seasons.
For the Upper Missouri River section from Fort Benton downstream to Fort Peck Dam, the catch-and-keep and catch-and-release season runs from May 1 to June 15, 2021 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Catch-and-keep anglers must have a white tag and catch-and-release anglers must have a white paddlefish license.
Those not selected for a catch-and-keep tag will be issued a catch-and-release license instead.
Those requesting a yellow tag, which includes waters on the Yellowstone River from the Bighorn River confluence to Intake Dam (not including the Intake Fishing Access Site) downstream to the North Dakota state line, Powder River downstream of Highway 10 bridge and the Missouri River downstream of Fort Peck Dam, the season will begin on May 1 but will close upon the harvest of 1,000 paddlefish.
Upon closing, catch-and-release snagging will only be allowed at the Intake Fishing Access Site.
For current information on the harvest status, call the Miles City FWP at 406-234-0900.
The third and last season is for archery on the Fort Peck Dredge Cuts below Fort Peck Dam, which opens July 1 and runs through Aug. 31. Archery anglers are only allowed one fish per season as well and a blue paddlefish tag is required to bow fish. No snagging is allowed.
As in the past, anglers could only select one area to fish for paddlefish in Montana from the three. The tags for the lottery season are white, the Yellowstone fishery tag is yellow, and the bow season tag is blue.
All harvested paddlefish must be immediately tagged and reported within 48 hours. Reporting options include on site where the fish were harvested at check points like Intake Fishing Access Site or roving creel staff along the Missouri, by phone at 1-877-FWP-WILD or 406-444-0356, or online at MyFWP, fwp.mt.gov.
The publication, Montana 2021 Paddlefish Regulations, or 2021 Montana Fishing Regulations, contains the specific rules for each of Montana’s different seasons and river stretches.