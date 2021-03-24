Reading is essential to success in life and experts unanimously agree that the habit of reading begins at a very early age. Along with that, a parent or guardian reading to their child also instills the importance of reading and can create a stronger bond as well.
One obstacle to developing good reading habits is the lack of books in the home, especially homes where income is limited. Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library to help break down that barrier by placing books in the home of young people free of charge.
The Imagination Library consists of 60 books, delivered once each month, beginning with the children’s classic The Little Engine That Could. Each month a new book will arrive at the child’s home free of charge.
This program is available to Sidney residents through the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County free of charge. The requirements are simple. The applicant must be a Sidney Resident; an adult must submit an official application; and the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County must be notified of any address changes.
Once registered, books should start arriving in 8-10 weeks.
To find out more about this program or to find how how to obtain an official registration form, contact the Boys & Girls Club of Richland County at 406-433-6763.