A chicken dish fit for a crowd

A dinner party doesn't have to be elaborate to be special. Take this dish for “Sweet and Salty Chicken” courtesy of “Throw a Great Party: Inspired by Evenings in Paris With Jim Haynes” (iUniverse) by Mary Bartlett, Antonia Hoogewerf and Catherine Monnet. It is ideal for hosts, whether the dinner party is for a few or for many.

Select white or dark meat chicken depending on your preference, and enjoy the Mediterranean flavor that the capers, olives and oregano offer. Apricots or prunes provide a sweet bite that’s balanced by the wine and vinegar in the recipe. This dish will fill guests up, especially when paired with rice or potatoes.



Tags

Load comments