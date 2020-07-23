In case our recent report on UFO sightings wasn’t weird enough, the team at SatelliteInternet.com took a closer look to see which states had the most Bigfoot sightings in the United States.
With more recreational activity this summer and increased stay-at-home orders encouraging animals to come closer to town, it had SatelliteInternet.com analysts wondering if more people have been spotting Bigfoot this year?
According to a new report by SatelliteInternet.com, Montana is among the top five states in the United States for per capita Bigfoot sightings.
Using data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, SatelliteInternet.com compared the number of Bigfoot sightings against U.S. Census state population data to find the number of sightings per 100,000 people per state (excluding Hawaii).
Most per capita Bigfoot sightings:
1. Washington
2. Oregon
3. West Virginia
4. Idaho
5. Montana
View the full report at: https://www.satelliteinternet.com/resources/states-with-the-most-bigfoot-sightings/