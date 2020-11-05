In a continued effort to help suppress the spread of COVID-19 in the Billings community, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSOC) has made some changes to the 2020-2021 season. We are committed to providing the best symphonic experience in the safest way possible. We are forever grateful for the patience and understanding of our friends, patrons, and supporters as we all get through this time together.
November is a time of tradition and family. The BSOC knows that more than most organizations. We have performed the Nutcracker for more than 30 years without interruption. We have shared the experience with the talented dancers of the Montana Ballet Company lead by Betty Loos and the beautiful voices of the Children's ROCK Opera lead by Janie Sutton. The San Diego Ballet Company has been a gracious partner for the past 15 years, providing beauty, grace, and humor to our beloved Thanksgiving Day tradition. For the safety of everyone involved, we have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel the Nutcracker this year. We hope more than anything to continue the tradition next season.
With the holidays just around the corner and our Holiday Pops concert on the horizon, the BSOC has made changes to the current programming structure to keep everyone safe. We will perform a live stream concert only. The BSOC's Holiday Pops concert will still feature the beautiful vocals of Amy Schendel and the big band sound of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective. We cannot wait to be with you for the holidays again. Until that time comes, please be with us online.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Billings Community. We know this has been a trying time for all. Your patience and support continue to warm our hearts and give us the drive to provide world-class music to you, no matter what form it takes.
More updates will follow. To keep up to date on the BSOC's 70th anniversary Classic Series and the Sukin Series, please visit our website, billingssymphony.org.
For more information and to purchase your online ticket for Holiday Pops, please visit billingssymphony.org/shows/classic-series/holiday-pops/.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSO&C) is the largest professional orchestra in Montana. Established in 1951, the BSO&C strives to enrich lives through music. Consisting of over 135 musicians, the BSO&C serves a regional population of 400,000 people located throughout South Central and Eastern Montana and Northeastern Wyoming by introducing music to children, youth, adults, and seniors through Explore Music! the BSO&C's community engagement program. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.