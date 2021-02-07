One in almost eight billion.
That's you, and of all the people on Earth, you're unique. Nobody else thinks exactly like you or feels the way you feel – or do they? Read the new book "Girlhood: Teens Around the World in Their Own Voices" by Masuma Ahoja, and you might find some kindred spirits.
Through her column, The Lily, in the Washington Post, Masuma Ahoja has met some interesting girls from around the world. She's written about them and their hopes and dreams because life, even for "ordinary" teenage girls, is far from ordinary.
First of all, says Ahuja, twenty percent of the world's teen girls are married, including "most of" the 250,000 kids – some as young as 12 – that are married in the U.S. Each year, sixteen million of the world's girls ages 15 to 19 become mothers, and 130 million 6-to-17-year-old girls are not in school. Still, life as a girl isn't all bad...
In Australia, 14-year-old Anna enjoys learning new languages – she's studying Mandarin now – and she's a big book lover. Ayaulym from Kazakhstan is at university; she likes studying, too, and her favorite subject is "Science of Culture." On the other hand, Amiya from the UK is not fond of school whatsoever, though her teachers remind her that she should be grateful for a free education. For Chanleakna, getting an education takes courage: at age 16, she moved by herself from Cambodia to another continent to learn.
Claudie in Vanuatu is 13-years-old and loves to surf. Desiree in Dubai spends her free time with her dog, Pixie, while 18-year-old Emilly in Brazil spends what little extra time she has with her husband and infant daughter.
Ireland's 16-year-old Emma wants to be a published author someday. Favour, 13-years-old and from Nigeria, wants to be a doctor, so she can help lower the maternal death rate in her country.
Merisena, 13, from Haiti, likes to watch TV, "if there is electricity," and Sattigul, age 16, from Mongolia will sleep in her family's winter house tonight.
Another glass ceiling has busted lately. The list of firsts has grown, things are looking up for today's young women, and "Girlhood" offers both a very measured tenor on this good news, and proof that there's a long way yet to go.
The thirty girls that author Masuma Ahuja profiles will make sure it happens.
First: there's poverty here, and privilege. Opportunity, and opposition. There are many someday-scientists, many budding linguists, feminists, mathematicians, and athletes. Even those girls who have, by Western standards, a hard life, show eagerness, resilience, and determination, washing the book in a luster that contributes to an overall fresh-air optimism you'll feel when you flip to a random page and peer into the future. Indeed, you'll be left with inspiration and a lot of reason to smile.
Boys will be enlightened at what's inside this book. Forward-looking parents of tomorrow's women need to read it, too. But for girls ages 12-to-20, there's so much more to "Girlhood."
This book could show them the world.