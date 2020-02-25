The publication of a major book focusing on the history of the wilderness preservation movement in Montana was announced by the Montana Conservation Elders, a nonprofit group based in Helena that served a sponsoring role in developing the book in cooperation with the publishing firm of Stoneydale Press in Stevensville.
Titled “A Wild Land Ethic: The History of Wilderness in Montana,” the book, issued in 6x9-inch soft-cover format, features the works of 42 of Montana’s leading writers on the theme of wilderness, as well as more than 100 color photographs by some 32 photographers.
It covers the scope of wildland resources across the state, from the proposed Scotchman Peaks area in northwestern Montana to the Pryor Mountains in the southeastern part of the state.
Dale Burk of Stevensville and Wayne Chamberlin of Helena served as co-editors of the book. Burk also wrote the Foreword. They have been working on the project for more than a year. They noted the book is dedicated to the late Ken and Florence Baldwin of Bozeman, early advocates in Montana for wilderness preservation and founders of the Montana Wilderness Association.
The book’s 42 chapters cover a broad range of subject matter, from a recounting of the history of Wilderness preservation in the state to the present time. It also looks at wilderness-oriented issues still on the agenda.
Themes include currently proposed wilderness areas like the Great Burn in western Montana and the Terry Badlands in northeastern Montana. Other topics focus on the need to deal constructively with the so-called Wilderness Study Areas, as well as a variety of additional wildland resource issues.
A major chapter in the book was written by noted author Jim Posewitz of Helena titled “Idealism Touching the Earth.” In it, Posewitz outlines how the themes of wildland resources and wildlife have been championed and intertwined across the history of the United States — from Revolutionary times to the present.
One significant chapter, on the theme of “Native Americans and Wilderness,” was written by Dr. John A. Vollertsen of Helena. Another chapter gives special regard to a rugged wilderness horse named “Scruffy,” which earned his spurs, so to speak, as a special mount over many years in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Scruffy’s story was written by Greg Schatz of Columbia Falls.
Other special chapters include:
• “Wilderness and the Human Spirit” by Hal Harper of Helena
• “The ‘Hush’ of the Land” by retired outfitter Arnold “Smoke” Elser of Missoula
• “Our Public Lands” by Peter Bengeyfield of Dillon
• “Montana Wilderness Heyday” by Bill Cunningham of Choteau
• “Lessons From the Yellowstone” by George Wuerthner of Livingston
• “The Terry Badlands and Natural Bridges” by Karen Stevenson of Terry
• “Silent Partners” by Leslie Shaw of Fairfield
• “The Threads That Bind Us,” by Gerry Jennings of Great Falls
• “A Kaleidoscope Love Affair” by Teddy Roe of Billings
• “Getting Involved, You and Wild Montana” by Ben Gabriel of Helena; and a special “Afterword” to close the book by Wayne Chamberlin of Helena.
The book consists of five sections: Context, Perspective and Reminisce, Places of Special Legacy, Voices For the Wild, and The Task Before Us.
The book also includes an appendix that lists the established and proposed wilderness areas in Montana as well as providing a listing of wilderness-oriented conservation organizations in the state.
“A Wild Land Ethic: The History of Wilderness in Montana” – ISBN 978-1-938707-46-9, 6x9-inch softcover format, 328 pages, retail price $24.95 – is available in many bookstores and gift shops in the region, as well as direct from either The Montana Conservation Elders, P.O. Box 690, Helena, MT 59624; or Stoneydale Press, 523 Main St., Stevensville, MT 59870.
Phone 406-777-2729 or visit: www.stoneydale.com