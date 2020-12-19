Once every 20 years, the wanderers Jupiter and Saturn catch up with each other to play a little game of what we see from Earth as a little bit of kiss and tell in the sky. The alignment is referred to by astronomers as a “Great Conjunction.”
Others have been calling this the Christmas Star, since, for one, it is happening so close to Christmas Eve, and because it’s also the first time in nearly 400 years that the two will be this close together. In fact, it’s the first time in nearly 800 years that this extra close alignment is happening at night.
The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter is one of several possible astronomical explanations for the Star of Bethlehem that was seen by the three wise men who came bearing gifts for the Christ child. Other possibilities include a nova or supernova, a comet, and the conjunction of Jupiter, Regulus and Venus.
In any case, the alignment offers the perfect pandemic activity for families. And you won’t need a fancy telescope to enjoy it. Your naked eye will do — although a pair of binoculars is a little more fun, if you happen to have a pair.
The Great Conjunction will be visible right after sunset on Dec. 21 due southwest. You should see it hanging out to the right of the moon.
“You can watch them changing positions from night to night, that’s a great thing to do with kids,” MSU astronomer Shane Mayer-Gawlik told the Sidney Herald.
With binoculars, you could also peek at the four Galilean moons Jupiter, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, and draw out their changing positions over a week’s time.
You might also notice, as Galileo once did, that Saturn looks like an oddly squashed ball. That visual appearance is actually caused by the planet’s rings.
While you’re at it, let the kids take a peek at Mars. It will be hanging out in the night sky on the left side of the moon, and you will know it’s Mars because it will be very bright, like a star, and it will be a reddish tinge.
You could also point out the constellation Orion, which will also be prominent in the night sky, and explore it with your binoculars if you have them.
The middle “star” of Orion’s sword is actually the Great Orion nebula, an area where stars are forming that is 1,500 light years away.
The blue star below the belt and sword on Orion is Rigel, a super giant. Above it is Betelgeuse, a red super giant, which is what Rigel will eventually become.
Betelgeuse is a variable star, which means its brightness fluctuates, but in general, it’s the 10th brightest star in the sky. Its name means hand of the giant.
“One of these days, it will go supernova, and will be extremely bright when it does,” Mayer-Gawlik said.
If you miss the Great Conjunction Dec. 21, don’t fret. Jupiter and Saturn will still be quite close together Christmas Eve, and will still be worth a look before the kids go to bed.