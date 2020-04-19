There is a great way to help your community and win prizes thanks to the Sidney Herald. We call it Curbside Bingo!
Each week, the Sidney Herald will randomly draw for over $150 in local gift cards. You can accumulate as many Bingo wins as you like by visiting selected local businesses, starting this week.
To play, go to each business and spend only $10 to fill in the square. Each square represents one of your favorite local businesses.
Accumulate as many Bingo wins as you can for the week. At the end of each week, bring your Bingo card and your receipts to the drop box at:
Sidney Herald, 310 2nd Ave. NE, Sidney, MT 59270
For directions, phone: 406-433-2403.
Bring your completed Bingo cards to the drop box by the following Sunday. The game continues every Sunday.
All winners will be drawn on Facebook Live each Monday for 4 weeks. Visit Sidney Herald online: www.facebook.com/sidney.herald/
Each Bingo is a chance to win!
See Sunday’s newspaper for official rules on the card.