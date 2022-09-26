Everybody's favorite — PB & J popcorn Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of The Popcorn Board Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peanut butter and jelly is a favorite pairing that never goes out of style. And now it’s a fun way to jazz up popcorn for both kids and adults alike. You’re welcome, world.Ingredients• 8 cups popcorn• 2 tablespoons raspberry jam• 1/2 cup white chocolate chips• 3 tablespoons smooth natural peanut butter• 1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries• 1/4 cup dried cranberriesDirections• In large bowl, stir together popcorn and jam until evenly coated. Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet.• To small heatproof bowl set over small saucepan of barely simmering water, add white chocolate chips and peanut butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes or until smooth and melted.• Drizzle peanut butter mixture over popcorn mixture. Sprinkle with strawberries and cranberries.• Refrigerate for 10 minutes or until peanut butter mixture is set; break into pieces to serve. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.Tip: Substitute smooth natural peanut butter with crunchy if preferred, or sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped peanuts for a crunchy add-in. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Food Gastronomy Cranberry Jam Popcorn Tablespoon Strawberry Load comments Most Popular The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Hit-and-run injures pedestrian Police, Sheriff’s report Voting begins for Best of Richland County Out of Darkness exceeds fundraising goal with weekend walk Using change to make a change Uvalde sparks new training exercise for area law enforcement, emergency services Eagles volleyball rises to a victory Thai-Mexican street food is really a love story McDonalds getting a new look INSIDE: Physicians, Specialists, Dentists, Chiropractors, Optometry, Fitness, Massage and MORE! VIEW DIRECTORY Your Social Connection