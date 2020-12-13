Spend a snowy afternoon in the kitchen with your kids. They'll love that they can decorate these popcorn crafts together with different ideas and make them their own!
Popcorn trees
Yield: 10 trees
Ingredients
10 cups air-popped popcorn
1 10-ounce bag miniature marshmallows
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Decorating sugar (green, blue)*
1 tube of white frosting (with decorating tip)
Assorted small colorful candies, such as sprinkles and miniature silver dragees
Directions
1. Place popcorn in large bowl.
2. Place marshmallows and butter in medium saucepan over medium-lowheat. Stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat.
3. Stir in vanilla extract.
4. Pour mixture over popcorn in bowl. Toss well to coat popcorn evenly.
5. Line a baking sheet with foil.
6. Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray, then scoop up about 1 cup of popcorn mixture.
7. Shape mixture into a cone shape, keeping the base flat. This forms the tree.
8. Sprinkle tree with decorating sugar; place tree on baking sheet.
9. Continue to make the rest of the trees.
10. Pipe frosting on trees to make a garland, then decorate them with colorful candies.
Serving suggestion:
Place each tree on a sugar cookie and decorate your serving tray with shredded coconut to resemble snow.
Tips:
It’s important that this recipe starts with unflavored white popcorn for best color and flavor.
Make your own colored sugar by adding food coloring to sugar, stirring in a bowl or shaking vigorously in a sealed container. Add more food coloring for more intense tones.
Holiday Wreath Popcorn Treats
These lovely popcorn wreaths will make everything merry and bright!
Yield: Serves 8 (5-inch wreaths) Ingredients
3 quarts popped popcorn
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter or margarine
3 cups miniature marshmallows
3 tablespoons (1/2 of a 3-ounce box) lime gelatin dessert mix
Decorations: small red candies, jellybeans, red fruit leather, etc.
Directions
1. Spray a large mixing bowl lightly with cooking spray and place popcorn inside.
2. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and gelatin dessert powder until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated.
3. Spray hands with cooking spray and press firmly to form into 9-inch logs and then bend to form ‘wreaths’.
4. Place ‘wreaths’ on wax paper. Press candy decorations onto wreath to decorate; add a ‘ribbon’ cut from fruit leather. Serve immediately or wrap individually in plastic wrap for storage. Add a ribbon tie to plastic wrap as a decorative closure.
Clean-up tip: Soak saucepan before cleaning.
Chocolate Popcorn Reindeer
These festive holiday popcorn balls are a great project for kids as they create their own red-nosed, sleigh-pulling team!
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
2 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips
2 tablespoons butter or light olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
16 pretzel sticks
16 eyeball candies
8 red candy-coated chocolate candies
Directions
1. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
2. In saucepan set over medium heat, heat marshmallows, chocolate, butter and salt, stirring often, until smooth. Toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn until well combined.
3. Scoop 3/4 cup popcorn mixture into ball. Repeat with remaining mixture to make 8 balls. Place each ball in paper muffin cup liner.
4. Insert pretzel stick on each side of ball to resemble antlers, stick two eyeball candies on for “eyes” and red candy for “nose.” Let cool completely.
Tip: Eyeball candies can be found in the baking aisle of your local supermarket or bulk food stores.